Nigerian global singer Burna Boy did not give one of his country's journalists at the Met Gala event the reception she had hoped for

A video captured the moment the Grammy-award-winning singer walked away from the Arise TV crew members on the red carpet of the prestigious show

However, Burna spared a few seconds to clarify why he couldn’t grant an interview as he hurried into the hall

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy made it to the frontlines of blogs again over his Met Gala experience.

A video captured the moment an Arise TV reporter tried to interview the Last Last hitmaker on the red carpet of Met Gala, but his attention was called from inside, and he could not spare a second for them.

There was an incident between Burna Boy and Arise TV at Met Gala Credit: @arisenewsofficial, @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

In the clip that has gone viral, Burna was seen with the British-Nigerian rapper Skepta as they both walked up the brimming Met Gala red carpet and granted a couple of interviews. When it got to the turn of the Arise TV crew, a white man and a lady walked up to them to request their attention inside.

However, the Arise TV reporter persisted, asking for just one question. Burna turned and pleaded that he needed to go inside at that instant.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to the video

kejji_:

"Omooo if na me, E go pain me dieeeeee see wash."

4unkyjay_musiq:

"He smiled at you can’t you see that he dint snub you now so you want make him come hug you."

adebukola____:

"The girl want make burna grant her free interview nah why werey dey come out ."

wilsonukale:

"I think it was not even intentional. Man has already done one interview and he was on his way up. Madam you for rest na. Just found out you were also the one that pebbled the fake club shooting on your channel. Wetin u dey find?"

jnr_stormz:

"Snub Nigeria? This one na fool sha no dey drag us enter ur problem."

folarin_vibes:

"Den no dey interview 1dan."

