Popular Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga marked his 70th birthday on April 29, and he was duly celebrated by prominent figures in the country

Videos from the billionaire's birthday celebration also emerged on social media as top Nigerian celebrities stormed the event

The likes of 2Baba, Teni, Timaya, Ali Baba, Osas Ighodaro, King Sunny Ade, Paul and Jude Okoye, among other,rs were spotted at the event

Nigerian business magnate and billionaire Dr Mike Adenuga, also known as The Bull, recently marked his 70th birthday, and it came with a celebration which took place on BananaIsland, in Lagos state.

Videos from the event showed it was starstudded as some of the big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry were on ground to celebrate with the billionaire.

Celebrities storm Mike Adenuga's residence.

Source: Instagram

Skit maker and comedian Baba Alariya shared pictures as well as videos of him alongside the likes of Ali Baba, Teni, Gbenga Adeyinka, Bovi, Paul Okoye of Psquare, Phyno, among others, at the event.

Sharing the post, he added a caption that read:

"Yesterday at The Bull’s Palace.. Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. GCON, CSG, CDR, LH."

See the pictures, including a video he shared below:

Bovi also shared a clip of him and Teni making fun of Jude Okoye, watch the clip below:

Watch the moment Teni and Timaya embraced each other below:

Netizens' reactions to the videos

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

egah.nelson:

"Happy Birthday Chairman. The Bull. The Boss. Chief Michael Adenuja."

didihendrix:

"Bovi Guest Speaker ,Teni interpreter."

manniexoo:

"Na teni be that like this?"

mich__ifeanyi:

"Teni don de add body again o .."

herr_tims:

"See stars and legends everywhere. Abeg what you people cooking for us again."

matimalese:

"Teni u for no loose weight...abeg add back..."

