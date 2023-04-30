Rave-of-the-moment Nigerian Afro-Fuji musician Asake is at it again as he sends his fans delirious after during his recent show in Dubai

It was another major shutdown for the YBNL singer during his recent performance at the Afroworld concert, which went down at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai

Fastest-rising Nigerian singer and Afro-Fuji performer Asake continue to prove just why he is such a highly sort after musician, as his recent outing in Dubai confirm his global status.

The singer was the headliner of the Afroworld concert held in Dubai on Saturday, 29, 2023, and clips of his performance from the show have rented the air with awe of admiration.

One of the highlights of the concert that got people talking was the moment Asake brought out famous American rapper Dababy to join him on the stage.

It was another massive night for the Nigerian artist at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Watch excerpts of Asake's performance from the Afroworld concert in Dubai below:

See more clips from the concert below:

See how netizens reacted to the moment Asake brought Dababy on stage:

@dcc.gideon:

"That show must be a lit one❤️."

@manlikecashpay:

"Someone will say Asake is bigger than Dababy."

@isattasheriffmusic:

"For me absolutely ."

@dara_concept:

"Nah this guy them day compare to pick one pick two ‍♀️."

@leksidesneh:

"So you’re comparing this guy with seyi."

@crown_clothing_cc:

"Abeg ASAKE his too Sabi."

@iamkemraj:

"He is good, no doubt, but how do you hold a concert of this magnitude here, and most Nigerians couldn't attend because of the visa restriction? It's been three years now and running. No jobs and lots of people can't even pay their bills. This should be a point of discussion and concerns for both countries. I stand to be corrected that the majority of the people in this concert are non Nigerians."

@bavo41:

"Even Davido Confirmed that ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ASAKE is % ."

@sir_osb:

"@theboy_sultbig you see say Asake no be Zinoleesky mate na him boss."

@omoyomade__:

"Olamide is a proud father❤️."

@eddy774real:

"It was a great outing ❤️."

Fans react to moment Olamide joined Asake on stage as they perform together, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, singer Asake kicked off his three days shows at the O2 Brixton Arena in London.

The show's first day was super explosive; from the videos sighted online, fans in the arena were seen losing their minds as Asake thrilled them to all of his hit tracks.

However, a couple of side attractions from the show got people talking; the first was the moment Asake suffered a wardrobe malfunction, and it was caught on camera.

Source: Legit.ng