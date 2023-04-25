A video of a Korean man singing Nigerian songster Rema's hit song Calm Down Is trending online

In the video, the Korean man could be seen singing Calm Down in his native language at a fast pace

Many Nigerian netizens who reacted to the video applauded him, while others dropped comments about his tempo

Nigerian music star Rema continues to win big with his hit song Calm Down which has gone viral in different parts of the world.

A trending video of a Korean jumping on the viral song has caused a stir among Nigerian online users.

Korean man sings Calm Down.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Korean could be seen singing Calm Down in his native language at a fast pace to match the song's beat and tempo.

He was so fast that, at some point, he had to catch his breath.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Korean singing Rema's Calm Down

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

wahalaroom:

"If i talk wetting dey my mind instagram fit block me…"

tellzy_:

"He needs to really calm down ."

ranking_made_it:

"I’ve said what’s on my mind in the comments but I couldn’t type it ."

trulyafrojay:

"Even My Guy Run Out Of Breath Chinke Halale Hoo."

iamexpenxive:

"Fr he really need to calm down , cause ."

augustbenny22:

"the melody is soothing,i fck with it ."

suladiank:

"I like his energy but the flow could be better ."

boykoryn:

"Oh Gosh … Mans almost lost his vocal cords."

_ade.leke:

"Afro-wahala."

yanboy_comingtrue:

"He really needs to calm down mehn ."

drexxcater:

"Make instagram put voice note cos wetin dey my mind I no fit type am finish ."

preciotheghost:

"Song is sweet. Only the yanga part at the end was different. But overall I love it."

Rema announces India tour

Legit.ng previously reported that Rema took to his social media pages to announce his music tour of three central Indian states by May of 2023.

This made Rema officially the first Nigerian and Afrobeat singer to tour in the far eastern Hindhu country.

His tour would see him storm the country's capital Delhi, its former capital, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

