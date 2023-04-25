“He Almost Lost His Vocal Cords”: Video of Korean Singing Rema’s Song in His Native Language Causes a Stir
- A video of a Korean man singing Nigerian songster Rema's hit song Calm Down Is trending online
- In the video, the Korean man could be seen singing Calm Down in his native language at a fast pace
- Many Nigerian netizens who reacted to the video applauded him, while others dropped comments about his tempo
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigerian music star Rema continues to win big with his hit song Calm Down which has gone viral in different parts of the world.
A trending video of a Korean jumping on the viral song has caused a stir among Nigerian online users.
In the video, the Korean could be seen singing Calm Down in his native language at a fast pace to match the song's beat and tempo.
He was so fast that, at some point, he had to catch his breath.
"Rema Goes To India": Social media agog as Don Jazzy's signee announces his Mumbai Tour, post goes viral
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to video of Korean singing Rema's Calm Down
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
wahalaroom:
"If i talk wetting dey my mind instagram fit block me…"
tellzy_:
"He needs to really calm down ."
ranking_made_it:
"I’ve said what’s on my mind in the comments but I couldn’t type it ."
trulyafrojay:
"Even My Guy Run Out Of Breath Chinke Halale Hoo."
iamexpenxive:
"Fr he really need to calm down , cause ."
augustbenny22:
"the melody is soothing,i fck with it ."
suladiank:
"I like his energy but the flow could be better ."
boykoryn:
"Oh Gosh … Mans almost lost his vocal cords."
_ade.leke:
"Afro-wahala."
yanboy_comingtrue:
"He really needs to calm down mehn ."
drexxcater:
"Make instagram put voice note cos wetin dey my mind I no fit type am finish ."
"You're a disaster": D'banj blasts man that poorly sang Wizkid's 'Reckless' on Nigerian Idols, clip goes viral
preciotheghost:
"Song is sweet. Only the yanga part at the end was different. But overall I love it."
Rema announces India tour
Legit.ng previously reported that Rema took to his social media pages to announce his music tour of three central Indian states by May of 2023.
This made Rema officially the first Nigerian and Afrobeat singer to tour in the far eastern Hindhu country.
His tour would see him storm the country's capital Delhi, its former capital, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Source: Legit.ng