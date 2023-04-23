The media space has been agog in anticipation of ace singer, Davido's Lagos show for his latest album, 'Timeless'

A clip has leaked from backstage of the Lagos Timeless show, where Davido was seen rocking a military outfit while hailing himself as a stage General

The show which is set to hold at the 60,000-capacity Tafawa Balewa Square, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Lagos state

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido has been the talk of the town for the last few days as anticipation and tensions built up for his Lagos concert after making a comeback to music after a seven-month hiatus.

The concert is set to go down today, April 23, 2023, and a clip from the backstage has leaked online where Davido was seen rocking a military outfit, one of which is his costumes for the Timeless concert.

Video leaks from the backstage of Davido's show of his outfit for his Timeless concert. Photo credit: @davido/@pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

Davido, in the viral clip, was seen hailing himself as a five-star military boss while pointing at an unidentified man next to him as the actual general.

See the trending clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the leaked clip of Davido dressed in a military outfit

@iam_jhessica:

"My love for this man."

@duwan_a:

"He could be charged of impersonation."

@oluwapelumisky:

"General overseas."

@samvail__:

"001 for a reason! 7 ⭐️ General."

@strictly_weightloss:

"OBO for a reason."

@vyckiigold:

"Whether e funny or not we go still laugh."

@efua_xoxo6:

"My general❤️."

@chocol8quin:

"GENERAL DAVID ADELEKE."

@browniwales:

"Baddest in the game."

@angelgeorgewill:

"CAPTAIN let’s fcking go!."

Isreal DMW stuns in new pictures for Davido’s Lagos ‘Timeless’ concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that the big day is here for Lagos 'Timeless' concert, and it is a special moment for music star Davido and his 30 BG crew.

Davido's personal aide and ally, Isreal DMW, couldn't hide his excitement as he took to his Instastory to share a cute picture of him rocking Puma outfits for the big event.

Isreal DMW's post comes as netizens react to the new look of the venue stage where Davido's concert is ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng