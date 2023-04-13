Renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido trends online after an interview he had with Kiss FM in the UK went viral

During the interview, Davido spoke about his younger colleague Rema noting that he is proud of him and the fast-rising star's achievements

The DMW boss also recalled during the chat the first time he met Rema when D'Prince brought him over to his house and was just a shy kid from Benin shy and couldn't muster a word

International renowned Afrobeat artist Davido has got people talking online after his recent interview with a radio station in the UK went viral.

During his chat with Kiss FM, Davido shared his thoughts about Rema, where the fast-rising Mavin record label singer was, and his achievements.

OBO said he was proud of Rema, and his story would make you want to believe that miracles happen.

The DMW boss recalled during the conversation that the first he met the Rave Lorde was in 2018 when D'Prince brought him to his house.

Davido said Rema, at the time, was so shy that he couldn't muster his words right and just sat down quietly in his living room, but now he has the highest-charting Afrobeat song ever.

Watch the Davido's interview where he talked about Rema below:

See netizens reacted to Davido's interview where he spoke about Rema below

@nnenna_blinks_:

"Davido is that guy that wants to see everyone win. It doesn’t matter if you are in his circle or not. A good and clean heart opens doors for more blessings. No competition just healthy vibes."

@dr_godwin:

"DAVIDO is one artist I have respect for..he Carry everyone along and always shows support for other musicians."

pauloo2104:

"✊✊ afrobeat to the world OneAfrica."

island_plumbing_service:

"Rema has really worked to come this far... And I believe he ain't stopping."

@osato_official:

"If they come for you because of “Timeless” album, tell them “No Competition” and that our “Precision” knows no bound. Make yourself “Unavailable” and stay “Away” from them unto say “Na Money” we dey find because we “Over Dem” all."

@officialmisterprince:

"Man just came out here to tell d world rema was once his boy . Must u mention e came to ur house? Na only ur house rema don enter?"

@kingamazingofficial:

"Timeless mentality. Forever young."

@mrfunction_01:

"This is one of the things I like about OBO...He's always happy seeing other people's success either he contributed to it or not. 001 verified Na Man u be."

@mentor1039_:

"Rema is second Wizkid❤️."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Nigerian singer Rema had stirred reactions online with a post about his senior colleague Davido.

In the post shared on his Insta-story, Rema joined several other Nigerian celebrities as he celebrated Davido, hailed his latest project, 'Timeless', and gave his thoughts about it.

The Rave Lorde noted in his post that Davido's 'Timeless' has an unprecedented replay value. He even described the singer with an emoji of a Goat.

Source: Legit.ng