Nigerian international Afrobeat singer Burna Boy is regarded by many as the king of stage performances because of the energy he always brings to the fore

Fans of the singer have been raving about the singer's show at the ongoing Coachella, which is his second weekend on a bounce he would be performing at

In clips making the rounds online, Burna, as ever, was seen storming the stage making quite an entrance as he yelled 'Coachella'

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, continues to fly the flag of Afrobeat high globally as his recent performance at 'Coachella stirs reactions online.

Burna Boy's performance at the second weekend of the international musical fest 'Coachella' has left an indelible mark on the psyche of many Outsiders.

Ace Nigerian singer Burna Boy trends after his performance at Coachella went viral. Photo credit: @burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian-born stepped on stage with a yell that got people talking online. Many have gotten into arguments online, claiming no one does stage performances better than the Odogwu crooner.

In the clip sighted online by Legit.ng, Burna was rocking a shimmering all-black ensemble as he serenaded the thousands of fans at the Coachella Fest.

Watch an excerpt of Burna Boy's performance at Coachella below:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's performance at Coachella

@sweetbrownofficial:

"Him problem be say him too sabi."

@lordbwoi:

"Burna is always who he thinks he is."

@mayray93:

"The only artiste I don't think I can ever get over. Not obsessed just loving a realer. Always come original and dope back to black. The real black gold."

@sojtheballer:

"Alaye been doing this musical stage thing for decades."

@littleman.xl:

"Show me any intro badder than this."

@emmi_ekwere:

"ODG it’s everything for me mehn."

@future__sylvanus:

"When you see greatness, make sure you appreciate it!!!!."

@donnyzswift.xchange:

"Oluwa damini ❤️ I must watch @burnaboygram live one it’s my dream so help me God."

burnaffide_ghram:

"Crazy intro . Stadium tour loading."

@niyi.er_gram:

"The greatest in the whole wild world ."

