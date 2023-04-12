Young, fast-rising Nigerian singer Rema continues to show his respect for singer Davido days after they met in New York and hugged

Rema got people talking online when he shared the artwork and tracklist of Davido's album on his Insta-story and noted that it's been on repeat for him

A while back it was suggested by fans that the Mavin label singer was being disrespectful to Davido after he addressed his senior colleague by his first name

Young Nigerian singer Rema has stirred reactions online with a post about his senior colleague Davido on his Insta-story.

Rema, in the post shared on his Insta-story, joined several other Nigerian celebrities as he celebrated Davido and hailed his latest project, 'Timeless', and gave his thoughts about it.

Nigerian singer Rema sparks reactions as he shares the tracklist of Davido's new album and captions it with an emoji of a Goat.

Source: Instagram

The Rave Lorde noted in his post that Davido's 'Timeless' has an unprecedented replay value. He even described the singer with an emoji of a Goat.

All of this is coming days after Davido ran into Rema during their visit to Hot 97 Ebro Fm in New York.

See Rema's post hailing Davido's Timeless below:

See how netizens reacted to Rema's post about Davido below:

jsquare_olakitan:

"Abi nah him write the song for him? Just saying no come for me oo."

@freshkid_000:

"Real Recognize Real."

@maleficent_mama2:

"Normally the album too sweet ."

@thereal_generous:

"Make una just dey play…. Bad to me only sweet pass all the songs in that album."

@azaxchange:

"Werey just talk say u dy enjoy the album also ."

@manlike_kayc:

"001 for a reason! Stop playing!"

@micheal_aderele:

"Wizkid no get dis kind love when he dropped MLLE album. 001 do all."

@ben_lutaz:

"Don’t forget he’s currently playing no competition."

Rema and Davido link up in US, singers hug in adorable video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Davido and Rema have warmed the hearts of their fans and followers in the online community after they were spotted together.

A video currently making the round online was captured when Rema and Davido ran into each other and shared a warm brotherly hug.

The Afrobeats stars were also seen chatting as other members of their team watched the priceless moment between the two.

