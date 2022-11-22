Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, caused a huge buzz on social media over his birthday greeting to Davido

The 20-year-old music star referred to Davido as an OG as he greeted him on his 30th birthday

A number of Davido’s fans took offence and blasted him, they noted that Rema should respect the 30BG boss as his elder

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, got netizens talking over his birthday greeting to Davido.

Davido clocked the milestone age of 30 on November 21, 2022, and he received an outpouring of messages from well-wishers.

One of those who celebrated him was Mavin and Jonzing World star, Rema.

Rema's 30th birthday message to Davido causes stir. Photos: @heisrema

Taking to his Twitter page, Rema shared a photo of himself with Davido and captioned it:

“Love you OG ”.

See his post below:

Nigerians drag Rema over his birthday wishes to Davido

After Rema felicitated with Davido on his birthday, a number of fans took issue with his message to the 30-year-old star. Many of them accused Rema of being disrespectful.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ejiro said Rema is only older than Imade by a bit:

Ridwan asked Rema if Davido is his mate:

Shegzy called Rema an 'Indomie generation pikin':

Babajide had this to say:

This tweep called Rema rude:

Crown Prinz defended Rema:

This tweep wrote:

Throwback video emerges from Davido’s 20th birthday party

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, might be unable to celebrate his 30th birthday over the recent tragedy that befell his family but netizens made sure to show him love in abundance.

The DMW boss clocked the milestone age on November 21, 2022, and a throwback video soon made the rounds online from the singer’s 20th birthday party.

The event from 10 years ago took place at one of the happening clubs in Lagos at the time, Club Deuces, and a number of top celebrities were in attendance.

In the viral clip, Davido was seen arriving at the party venue in a fancy yellow Chevrolet sports car with his cousins and entourage.

The singer proceeded into the packed club that also had top celebrities such as Vector, Ice Prince, Iyanya, Dbanj, MC Galaxy, Ajebutter, LKT, B-Red, and more in attendance.

