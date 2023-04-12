Top Nigerian music stars, Olamide, Fireboy, Asake, Reminisce and others recently trended online over a video of them at the club

In one of the clips that went viral, the YBNL stars and Reminisce were seen partying hard as they vibed to Asake’s latest song, 2:30

The viral clip of the Nigerian music stars smoking, drinking and dancing at the club made fans wonder if they were not fasting

Much loved Nigerian music stars, Olamide, Fireboy, Asake, Reminisce, and others, were recently spotted having a good time at a nightclub.

In a video posted on Instagram by @notjustok and sighted by Legit.ng, the YBNL stars, Reminisce, DJ Enimoney, and other guests were seen dancing and vibing at the club.

The clip showed Asake and the others singing along to his latest song, 2:30, while smoking, drinking and dancing.

Video trends of Asake, Fireboy, Olamide and Reminisce at the club. Photos: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Olamide, Fireboy, Asake and Reminisce at night club

The video of Olamide with his fellow YBNL signees, Reminisce and others soon made the rounds on social media and drew interesting comments. Read some of them below:

lankicity:

“Vibe On Vibe .”

williamjihpiy:

“Jay Z tiwa!!”

Monarch_vibez:

“Are y’all not fasting ??”

ymsweet:

“Good to see Baba Afusa reminisce.”

tele_tentiami:

“Una nor dy fast?”

official_beebzeez:

“Y’all not fasting toto ”

kezie_pee_:

“Nothing But family love & Family Business ❤️.”

dollarpo_xyz:

“It's the @djenimoney giving the Jigan Jigan move for me @jiganbabaoja it's going .”

brainyshegs:

“You're not fasting ❤️.”

Actor Jigan reacts as Asake sings about his leg deformity in new song

Popular Nigerian actor, Abimbola Kazeem aka Jigan Babaoja, has now reacted after he was used in the lyrics of singer, Asake’s new song.

The YBNL crooner recently released a track titled 2:30, and in some parts of the lyrics, he had likened himself to the Nollywood actor.

According to Asake, just like Jigan, his legs do not touch the ground. It is no news that the Nollywood star suffers from a leg deformity that made one smaller than the other.

Source: Legit.ng