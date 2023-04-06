Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, has now come under scrutiny hours after releasing a new track titled 2:30

Taking to his social media pages, the YBNL star announced the arrival of his new track, and fans waited for it to top the charts

However, some netizens have taken to social media to react as Asake’s new song failed to top the charts hours after its release, like his other songs

YBNL music star, Asake’s latest song, 2:30, has caused a huge buzz on social media as netizens shared their thoughts on the new track.

In the late hours of April 5, 2023, the hitmaker took to his social media pages to announce the arrival of his new music.

However, many of the music star’s fans seemed to have high expectations for it, seeing as Asake was known to top the charts in just a few hours after dropping a new song.

Fans react to Asake's new song 2:30 failing to top the charts.

Source: Instagram

That did not seem to be the case for his track, 2:30, and a social media user was quick to point it out. The Twitter user, @2secondzSMOG, seemed to have been monitoring the progress of Asake’s new song, and he took to his page to update other netizens.

According to the tweep, Asake’s new song was yet to enter Apple Music’s Top 10 as at 7:13 am. He wrote:

“Asake’s new song 2:30 is yet to enter Apple Music NG top 10, It’s currently at 19 Mr money don dey waste time oo.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Asake’s new song fails to top charts hours after release

@2secondzSMOG’s post soon went viral on different social media platforms, and it raised a series of mixed comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

oluwayomex:

“E sweet pass Davido album.”

drealhayjay:

“Una don too use eyes less Davido oo,be like say Davido is a joke to you guys Ori Ade Baba Imade❤️❤️#TIMELESS.”

justtruth01:

“All of una talk say he go shake timeless.”

sally_johnson____:

“See person wey them Dey compare with wizkid. He never use 3years for industry o.”

obmasgold9_21:

“We still listening to timeless.”

obollooloye:

“Na him do himself o he for wait like 2months before he drop.”

hanz_boss:

“Dem tell am say OBO still dey trend make he no stop song, go no listen.. now he never see this coming.”

shugaextrovert:

“It’s All love 30BG X YBNL is just wrong timing on his end.”

man_like_chukzi:

“Why una like Dey wait or pray for person downfall this naija many people just Dey perform their witchcraft online.”

capable_07:

“He wan follow Davido do competition.”

