Nigerian international act Wizkid made it to the frontlines of blogs once more as he became the most streamed Nigerian singer on Spotify

The Made in Lagos crooner saw himself above other super talents in the country as he bagged 5.5 billion streams

Legit.ng, however, also listed other artists who are following the singer on the international streaming platform

Nigerian superstar Wizkid gave fans a new feat to brag about as he became the most streamed Nigerian singer on Spotify.

The Made in Lagos crooner made ahead of other talented artists in the industry with over 5.5 billion streams, with his international collaboration One Dance featuring Drake.

Pictures of Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @burnaboygram, @davido

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy was the second artist on the list, with over 4.3 billion streams on his popular single Location.

However, Ckay reached the third position with 1.69 billion streams on his infectious jam, Love Nwantiti.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Rema followed on the line, with 1.65 billion streams on his viral jam Calm Down.

See the post below

Social media users react

chefrichy_a:

"Wizzy nobody’s mate."

aima_satoru:

"Features is key … the feature with drake one dance is the difference. Na feature carry am reach No 1."

savagery_upon_savagery:

"Fc too like award .Award na una food, stop seeking validation from foreigners, validate yourself…Una Dey make mouth on top featured song wey the artiste no reason una star sef ."

emperor_olatunde:

"Why 001 com be 008 here never "

hotboi__30bg:

"Davido ckay and Rema ar d only artist wit their own songs.. d rest na feature. "

bobbyceezar:

"Who else noticed that Davido, Rema and Ckay are the only artistes on this chart winning with their own records."

dbigsam3:

"Everybody kns that Drake is the wizkid strength. who for give wizkid no 1?."

Wizkid and Davido's tour vs Others: Fans pick favourite joint tour they would attend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was a big shock on social media when Wizkid revealed he would go on a joint tour with Davido, who many perceived as his arch-rival in the music industry.

The news about the joint tour has stirred different reactions from Davido's 30 BG fans and Wizkid FC, who are famous for repeatedly dragging each other on social media over the two music stars.

As Nigerians await more details about the joint tour, we organized a poll listing the joint tours of other rival celebrities fans would be willing to attend if they could pick just one.

Source: Legit.ng