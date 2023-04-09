A video of a little boy identified as Musty Lilupon shared online by Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has stirred emotions

The little man in the viral clip shared by Adekunle Gold got people talking with his amazing singing talent and a unique voice

Nigerians reacted to the viral clip asking that Adekunle Gold features the young boy in a remix of the song

A video clip shared online by Nigerian Afropop singer Adekunle Gold of a little boy who did a cover of his trending new song, 'Party No Dey Stop', has gotten people talking.

The little boy, identified as Musty Lilupon, has got him a sterling review and recognition as Nigerians have been calling AG to do a remix of his song that would feature the little boy.

A clip of a 4-year-old boy singing Adekunle Gold's new song 'Party No Dey Stop' goes viral. Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

A quick look through Musty's page shows several other covers he has done for different songs, and you can't help but admire the little boy's talent.

This isn't the first time the 5-year-old would cause a significant stir online with his unique voice. A while back, Davido and Chris Brown posted Musty's cover of their songs on their pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch Musty's video on Adekunle Gold's page singing his new song:

Netizens react to the video of a little boy posted online by Adekunle Gold singing his new song

@onaiviglory:

"Appreciate the talent please, some of us still don't know the lyrics word to words."

@cash_gold7:

"Hope d boy know book."

@mondesoflagos:

"Old man trap in little boy body ."

@the_aanuoluwa:

"No, this boy can sing. But, this aggressive auto-tune has to go."

@ooluwalogbon___:

"Auto tune or not.... Appreciate this little boy...d u think it's easy to sing songs word for word at least he has passion for it and that's what matters most and he will surely develop gradually."

@iam_yung_sheezy:

"Omo this boy need featuring with."

@toyyib08:

"Adekunle the BOI try you foor give the boy paroo."

@psych0qirl:

"Auto tuning poooor. Kilode he’s just a kid nor be competition."

@sagadeolu:

"I’m actually looking surprised!!!!."

@wunmi_yofarelng:

"See vocals o, Did this kid really sang this song???."

Video of Adekunle Gold, Usman Kamaru dancing with Israel Adesanya as he celebrates trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that a video clip of Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya and his compatriots Adekunle Gold and Usman Kamaru throwing down some dance moves in a Miami club in the U.S. has gone viral.

This is coming just hours after Israel Adesanya successfully reclaimed his UFC middleweight title back from Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira.

Adekunle Gold was at the fight and had been on social media all through the fight hailing Israel as he threw his weight behind the fighter to reclaim his title.

Source: Legit.ng