Rave of the moment Odumodublvck has gotten tongues rolling online after going out of his way to show respect for colleague Davido

A video making the rounds online captured the rapper prostrating as he paid respects to Davido at an event

The clip has since stirred different reactions from netizens with some people hailing him for his humility

Nigerian singer Davido is no doubt one of the most respected stars among his peers and this explains his recent encounter with rave of the moment, Odumodublck.

The 30BG singer who is finally in Nigeria days after promoting his album abroad attended an event where he got to chill with colleagues in the industry.

Odumodublvck meets Davido at event. Photo: @Odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Upon sighting Davido, Odumodu approached the singer and proceeded to exchange pleasantries with him.

Not satisfied with the way he greeted Davido, he proceeded to make room for himself and prostrate before the singer.

Davido, in turn, quickly helped him back to his feet before the music stars locked each other in a warm brotherly embrace.

Odumodublvck in a Twitter post shared weeks ago had noted that he would be prostrating any day he gets to meet Davido in person.

Watch the beautiful moment play out below:

Social media users react to Davido, Odumodublvck video

elucci999 said:

"I go laiddown flat the day I go see davido, this one small."

peter_drexz2 said:

"We dey respect elders."

mr_reddinton_ said:

"Because davido da always post some of una think say he da accessible like that..."

popwaley said:

"God abeg ooo this man is 34 years old by age."

jacksmithlucid said:

"If you get sense,you go see say e dey Normal ❤️..Nothing but respect of the elders in the game."

urennaya1 said:

"Naso e suppose be. David na king right from the Bible."

bigkushking said:

"Why you go prostrate give person wey you dor big pass? Smh.'

Rema and Davido linkup in sweet video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a video of Nigerian music stars Rema and Davido which surfaced on social media to the delight of netizens.

The clip captured the moment they met in the US and proceeded to exchange warm pleasantries in the full glare of their team members.

The link-up comes days after a viral interview video where Rema dismissed rumours of a beef with Davido in the past.

