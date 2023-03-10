Nollywood actor Ijebu has extended a helping hand to one-time internet sensation, Segun Wire, following his public apology to rapper Zlatan

The actor took to his Instastory channel with a picture of him and the young man while noting that he has done his part

Another video captured the moment Ijebu took him shopping at a boutique and netizens had different things to say

Days after one-time internet sensation, Segun Wire, issued a public apology to rapper Zlatan Ibile, Nollywood actor, Ijebu has heeded the young man’s cry for help.

Ijebu shared a picture on his Instastory channel in which he was captured alongside the young man who went viral for the popular ”Mo Fe Cha Che” slang.

Actor Ijebu takes Segun Wire shopping, shares photo. Photo: @ijebu

“Please have done mine…you can also assist him,” the Yoruba movie star captioned the photo on his page.

A video making the rounds on social media also captured the moment Ijebu took the young man to a boutique in a bid to change his wardrobe.

The two were spotted checking out different outfits while a different portion of the clip showed Segun Wire appreciating his benefactor.

Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react

emini_segunwire said:

"Thanks for the love sir ❤️ God bless you always."

generallado said:

"Make them put am for school, sponsor him education. Or if na handwork, make he finish. Cloth go turn rags, knowledge go always dey useful."

temmie_bby said:

"Lol everybody sha wan trend."

kaybugar said:

"What this boy is seeking is fame. They should send him back to school to go gain knowledge."

prankhottie said:

"Don’t use him and dump him later o."

omolaa_raa said:

"Nice. But that’s not what he needs sha. Keep that boy in school or provide accommodation for his family if you wanna help."

_dara_josh said

"I wonder why these people dey always document everything anytime they help someone.........most Ijebu do video and post it? Again this boy needs to learn a skilled work and not buying him cloths, well I will say the purpose of buying him clothes is to do video and post it."

Segun Wire's mum tenders apology to Zlatan Ibile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how a video clip of an elderly woman tendering a public apology to Zlatan Ibile went viral online and sparked reactions.

The woman in the video was the mother of Segun Wire, a little boy who became an internet sensation some years back

Segun's short-lived internet fame used to be managed by Zlatan. However, there was a fallout between Zlatan and the boy's parents, who accused the Zanku crooner of theft and exploiting their son.

