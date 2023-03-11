Nigerian street music sensations Bella Shmurda and Mohbad have stirred emotions online after a video clip of them hailing an older colleague went viral

In the viral, Bella Shmurda could be heard telling former YBNL signee Lil Kesh that he is their update and once he is up-to-date, they automatically are too

Meanwhile, Mohbad was also heard echoing what Bella Shmurda said while adding that Lil Kesh was one of their biggest inspiration growing up

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Outspoken Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda and his pal Mohbad recently trended online after a video clip of both artist spending time with their senior colleague Lil Kesh in a studio went viral.

Bella, during the exchange, was heard hailing Lil Kesh as his predecessor who helped lay the foundation that artists like Mohbad and himself could now build on.

A video of Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda and Mohbad hailing Lil Kesh as their childhood inspiration. Photo credit: @lilkeshofficial@iammohbad/@bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Lil Kesh looked stunned at how much high-esteemed Bella and Mohbad held him to.

Though Mohbad was seen leading the discussion, he could be heard echoing everything his colleague said to Lil Kesh. While also adding that people like the former YBNL signee were the ones he listened to the most when he was younger.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Bella Shmurda and Mohbad hailing Lil Kesh

@swankyzgram_:

"I swear BELLA Dey always respect who he suppose respect humility Dey open doors pride won’t."

@teejayz4life:

"Respect who Dey front, but no loose guard."

@olamsj.a.y:

"Bella get respect forget naira case."

@hola_osa:

"No be lie update Big Wiz and Update Davido no time we need some gams."

@092lightar:

"They know him as Baddo first fruit."

@cool_breeze1759:

"Bella why you day put for my lil k body you know the vibe it’s plenty."

@brain__rfs:

"Even lil Kesh head they swell."

@iam_travisbillions:

"Always respect who dah front."

@roja_pascal_:

"I swear belle get respect nothing u can tell me."

@furg_bb:

"Then no any naira..."

Knocks as Bella Shmurda & Mohbad shade Naira Marley, mimic him, videos trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Mohbad may no longer be a part of the Marlian music label. Still, the differences between him and his former boss and singer, Naira Marley, seem to linger.

This comes as Mohbad was seen hanging out with Bella Shmurda and other people as they mimicked how Naira Marley sings.

Towards the end of the video, someone could be heard saying 'rubbish' referencing Naira Marley's music style.

Source: Legit.ng