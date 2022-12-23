Former Marlian signee Mohbad seems to have formed an allegiance with singer Bella Shmurda since leaving Naira Marley’s label

A video which surfaced online showed Bella Shmurda and Mohbad mimicking Naira Marley’s music style

The video has stirred reactions from netizens as many said Bella Shmurda and Mohbad’s action was unnecessary

Singer Mohbad may no longer be a part of Marlian music label but the differences between him and his former boss and singer Naira Marley seems to linger on.

This comes as Mohbad was seen hanging out with Bella Shmurda and some other people as they mimicked the way Naira Marley sings.

Video show Bella Shmurda and Mohbad mimicking Naira Marley. Credit: @nairamarley @bellashmurda @iammohbad.

Source: Instagram

Towards the end of the video someone could heard saying 'rubbish' in what was a reference to Naira Marley’s music style.

Watch the video below:

see another below:

Netizens react as Mohbad and Bella Shmurda shade Naira Marley

Many while reacting to the video took side with the Marlian label boss as they described Mohbad and Bella Shmurda’s action as unnecessary.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

caramel_ayo:

"Very unnecessary."

hasslare04:

"So Bella think say him na correct singer!!! na mohbad I just pity sha cause he might be forgotten soon."

marliansworld:

"You self go see the vawulence like this ."

blinkson202:

"I no buy data for peace."

sammycryptoex:

"Normal normal I never for once see him like a singer na confirm fraudster but like him sha."

uncle_koke:

"naira marley no sabi sing."

iam_markay:

"We’re here for this ."

ten_man_30bg:

"Just LOL..why you never get hit since how many years now? @bella_shmurda."

Overzealous fan makes Bella Shmurda fall off stage during live performance

Meanwhile, Bella Shmurda trended online over a video from his stage performance at Seyi Vibez’s concert.

The video showed the moment an overzealous fan climbed the stage to hug the singer, who tried pushing him away as he was interfering with his performance.

Another clip showed how the fan rushed back to hold the singer when he slipped, as he dragged Bella off the stage in the process.

