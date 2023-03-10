Nollywood's Rosy Meurer keeps flaunting her marriage to Olakunle Churchill even though his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh calls him evil

The mum of one recently shared new loved-up photos with her man as she gushed over their unbreakable bond

While some fans of the actress gushed over the photos, others said the post was to taunt Tonto Dikeh

Despite the fact that Tonto Dikeh has called out her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill several times for being a terrible man and father, his wife Rosy Meurer adores him.

After Tonto and Churchill's messy drama on social media over their son, Meurer put up a post celebrating the unbreakable bond she shares with her man.

Rosy Meurer posted photos with her hubby. Photo credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

She shared loved-up photos with Churchill as they rocked traditional Yoruba attire.

Rosy finished the post with a teaser reminding Churchill that he is in her inappropriate thoughts.

She wrote:

"Let us flip the coin and see: Heads, I am yours, tails you are mine WE COULD NEVER LOSE. Sticks in a bundle are unbreakable Meanwhile you are in my inappropriate thoughts When you wake up and see this you know what to do "

See the post below:

Reactions to Rosy's post

omoyemeh_special:

"Forever to go. Woman wey sabi. Na woman wey get sense Dey hold marriage . No be by kitikiti."

tof1704:

"Mr Churchill suppose dey pay the bride price every year."

dlawlord:

"As e Dey pain them…e Dey sweet usIn Gov Wike’s voice."

chantel_nyc:

"Someone will go mad bcos of this pictures but menh picture are gojos."

ruby.crystalss:

"Does this mean that Tonto was intolerable? How manage? U two are bubbling?? Like how? Wel shaa not everyone can tolerate stuffs."

equityikomeson:

"One minute man dey enjoy him marriage."

christo_chris123:

"See wat Tonto is missing."

real_anthonyalegbo_official:

"As e dey pain her, e go dey sweet una..."

Kemi Olunloyo drags Tonto for lying about child custody drama with Churchill

On their son King Andre's birthday, Tonto Dikeh called out her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill for being a deadbeat dad.

The issue escalated into days of back and forth, with Tonto spilling dirty secrets and unknown facts about her ex.

Just after it seems like the world has moved on from the messy drama, investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo called out Tonto Dikeh.

