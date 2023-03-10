Nigerian singer Burna Boy trends online after one of his hit singles got recognised for achieving an immense feat

Burna Boy's hit song off his album Love Damini has been certified platinum in the United States of America after 10 months

The track is one of the biggest songs of the Love Damini album, and it was used to address his break-up with his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat artist Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, has yet again pulled off another colossal feat and has been trending online.

The singer recently took to social media to share the plaque he received from the RIAA for his hit single 'Last Last' hitting 1m buys and getting certified as a Platinum record.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy trends online as his record Last Last gets certified as Platinum in the U.S. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

As of November 2022, the record was certified as Gold, but it has now gone a step further and has been certified as Platinum.

The song was one of the singles off Burna Boy's fifth studio album 'Love Damini'. The track 'Last Last' was believed to be inspired by the crash of his relationship with former UK rapper girlfriend Stefflon Don.

See the RIAA post awarding Burna Boy the Platinum Plaque:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's Last Last getting certified as Platinum

@e_sam126:

"I remember when this song came out and alot of WizKid FC and 30bg was saying nonsense my question now be say how e come be for una eye last last."

zamigrace_elite:

"Burna is too big Abeg. Fc no go gree I’m not talking about 30bg because those ones don go."

@_kennyjr_thormiwar:

"Oluwa Burna ."

@__danielregha:

"Burna has the best song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtracks."

@youngmoon_official:

"Burna Boy is king of Afrobeat ."

@eghosa_peter960:

"How many record label burna boy dey."

