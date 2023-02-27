Dino Melaye was present at the commencement of the collation of results at the International Conference Centre, Abuja

The former federal lawmaker showed up dressed in a red and white varsity jacket worth over a million naira

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted to the cost of the designer piece, with some talking about his wealth

If there is one thing about Dino Melaye, it is that he always puts in extra effort when it comes to his style.

Known for rocking expensive designer pieces, this time is no different.

Dino Melaye in Givenchy. Credit: @maryqueensblog, @givenchy

Source: Instagram

The former federal lawmaker, known for stirring up controversy, was at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, for the collation of results.

Representing his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as an agent, he sported a black graphic tee and a pair of black pants. He brightened the look with a red and white varsity jacket.

The Givenchy swaggy designer piece retails for a whopping N1,528,694 ($3,320) as seen on the shopping website, Bergdorf Goodman.

Check out the look below:

Internet users react to price of Dino Melaye's jacket

@unclebobby86:

"You people are very funny. If you play close attention to Dinon dressing you will know, Dino doesn’t wear original."

@Ugez2:

"You guys are just finding out .. have you seen his watch collection, let’s not even talk about cars "

@BroVicktor:

"Me patiently waiting for the Aba version."

@Ojbanji:

"This Man is putting on MONEY not cloth "

@Kamieval:

"Even if it's 8M, as long as he's fighting for the good of the land, we hunestly don't care."

@Big_Ridwan:

"he's very rich and he knows how to spend"

