Getting the best talent to join their team made coaches Waje, Praiz, Niyola and Naeto C struggle for budding singers

Each coach is expected to have 12 talents on his/her team who they are expected to groom

One of the talents, Deborah Akintinmehin, made Waje emotional after her performance

The Voice Nigeria season four gets more exciting as the blind audition continues to see more raw talents as coaches openly struggle to get the best talents to join their team after every presentation.

The music talent hunt show, which started on December 24, 2022, has seen scores of budding talents come on stage to woo the coaches with their beautiful performances, get their buzzes and also their approvals to join their respective teams.

The coaches are expected to select 12 talents to make up their respective teams.

During the previous audition, Praiz welcomed more talented members to his team than other coaches. Coaches Waje, and Naeto C, gained two more talents each, while Niyola gained one more talent.

Waje got emotional after one of the budding talents, Deborah Akintinmehin who sang Made a Way by Travis Greene, chose her despite the fact that all four of them wanted her on their team. She gave her a teddy-bear hug and even shed some tears

Nigerians react to the various performances on The Voice Nigeria

Many Nigerians sure have their favourite after the budding talents on The Voice Nigeria gave their presentations.

marveyspeaks

"Deborah gave the best performance for me! Very intentional with her notes! I love her vocal range, pacing, not too much riffs but little riffs and strong rhythm and how she was able to take gospel music and add so much flavour to it."

ijeoma_light

"Definitely Folashade's performance for me!!!!!!! Had to watch over and over! Glad to have her on the show!"

thattobyy.jnr_

"Deborah is definitely the benyeogo of this season. Mehnnnn she made me crryyyyyyyyy. She’s my winner already idk want any other voice aside her lol. Please her handleeeee?"

chukwuebuka_prime

"This voice is an amazing show, thanks to the organizers for putting out a wonderful show like this to display African and Nigeria talent to the world."

premier_phone.store on his part has some words of advice for the coaches. he wrote:

"Some of you guys turn because a particular talent sang a song you’re in love with, even if the talent doesn’t perform so well. And some of you do turn at the hearing of the very first note of a talent, which makes you regret turning when the talent gets to the middle of his/ her performance after you notice some silly faults."

The last episode of the blind audition will air on ST Nollywood Plus and ST Nollywood channels at 5:30pm and 7pm, respectively, on Saturday, January 28.

