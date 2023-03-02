Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Victony have been listed among the artistes to perform at the 2023 Dreamville Festival

The event, named after Cole's label, Dreamville Records, will take place for the third time on April 1 and 2 in North Carolina, US

Netizens were happy with the Afrobeats artists lined up at J. Cole’s event as they took to Twitter to drop different comments

Nigerian artistes Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Victony are scheduled to perform at this year’s edition of the Dreamville Festival.

They will perform alongside international artists like Usher, Drake, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Summer Walker, J.I.D., GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, and many more.

Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Victony to perform at J. Cole's event Credit: @burnaboy, @jcole, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, on the 1st and 2nd of April, 2023. Victony will perform on the first day, while Burna Boy and Ayra Starr will join J. Cole and Drake on the second.

The two-day event will also mark a gathering for Dreamville Records, as Cole will bring together the entire music roster to perform at the weekend event, including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute.

The Dreamville Festival offers local artists, muralists, and entrepreneurs the opportunity to earn sizable purchases in addition to its musical experience. The weekend festival has also come to be known for combining big headliners with exciting up-and-coming performers.

See J.cole's post below:

Netizens react to J.cole's post

Ikoroduwitcher:

"Burnaboy name for Big Caps,the fear of burnaboy is the beginning of wisdom."

Temi:

"Get a glimpse of the storm about to happen. Burna boy."

Rama:

"Nah, this lineup is insane! Cole and Draaaakkkeeeee? lol."

@restlesssmensah:

"At this point you just for accept burna boy en greatness."

@_mksimone:

"I hate that yall dropped this literally only a month before the festival."

tndd:

"My icons."

