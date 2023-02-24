Talented US rapper Quavo has reportedly revealed the end of Migos in his new song titled Greatness following Takeoff's death

Quavo and Takeoff dropped the group's latest album without Offset and they were also rolling without Offset when Takeoff was shot dead

Hip-hop heads took to social media and shared mixed reactions to Quavo's revelation with some saying Takeoff was the glue between Offset and Quavo

Quavo reportedly revealed the end of Migos in his new song, Greatness. The rapper apparently raps about the end of the hip-hop group in his latest drop.

Quavo announced the end of Migos in his new song, 'Greatness'. Image: @quavohuncho, @migos

Daily Loud, a popular hip-hop blog, shared that Quavo is now rolling solo following the death of Takeoff. Takeoff was with Quavo when he was shot dead a while back. The two had dropped the group's latest album without the third member, Offset.

Taking to Twitter, Daily Loud posted a pic of all three original members of Migos - Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The blog captioned its post:

"Quavo says there will be no more Migos in his new song 'Greatness'."

Hip-hop heads react to Quavo's revelation

Rap fans from across the world shared mixed views on Daily Loud's comment section. Some said the death of Takeoff marked the end of the hip-hop group while some claimed Quavo is the "problem".

@NcubeThielen said:

"Quavo has a problem."

@youngtotem wrote:

"Spotify doesn't even say Take-offs name in songs on the latest album. just says Quavo for Hotel Lobby. Sad."

@DMonsterUMade commented:

"Losing someone that close is a wound that never heals completely. Even if/when it heals, it leaves a permanent scar that will always remind you of the loss every now and then."

@HenryDanzel said:

"Takeoff was the glue between Offset and Quavo and now that he ain't here...but I still believe Offset got more sauce and talent than Quavo."

@tbenson0717 wrote:

"I can’t believe we really witnessed the end of the Migos."

@DrDanieThompso5 added:

"Offset has a family to take care of so he can no longer roll with Quavo as a team, and without Takeoff, there's truly no Migos anymore. life is different for them now."

Takeoff's death moves Desiigner to tears

A member of the Migos rap group passed away. He lost his life in a shootout while with co-star Quavo.

Netizens were touched to see Desiigner crying over Takeoff. Some internet trolls tried to make fun of Desiigner, but fans defended his tears.

A video shared by Daily Loud shows Desiigner talking about Takeoff as he got emotional during an Instagram live. In the clip, Desiigner says he can't call Quavo or Offset and admits that Takeoff's death was too big of a blow.

