Takeoff, a member of the rap team Migos, was shot dead in Houston, and he was in the company of Quavo

The rapper and Quavo were playing a game of dice in the alley, and someone shot him in the head or near the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene

The news has taken their fans by storm, and some could not believe that the rapper is dead at the age of 28

Takeoff, a third of the Migos trio, has been pronounced dead.

According to TMZ, the rapper was pronounced dead on the spot as he and his team member Quavo were at a bowling alley.

Takeoff is dead. Photo: PAGE SIX.

Law enforcement and multiple sources have reported that in the wee hours of the morning, an altercation broke out in Houston.

Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out, and that's when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff.

He was shot either in the head or near his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

One could see Quavo and others gathered around Takeoff in footage obtained from the scene.

At first, they tried to move him but then put him back down, and Quavo yelled for someone to get help.

Two other people were also shot and taken to a hospital. It's unclear what their conditions are. Quavo was not injured.

Just a couple of hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley.

Quavo had posted a video earlier in the night, driving around Houston.

