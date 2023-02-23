The success story of Nigerian singer Portable has been a thing of marvel as well as excitement that come from the lowest ebb of society could become a national sensation.

A conversation was stirred on Twitter by a man who seemed bemused by Portable's success story while comparing it to Naira Marley's growth and influence on streets

He noted that he doesn't understand how Portable was able to achieve so much success in music within a year; meanwhile, it took his senior colleague Naira Marley years

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Days after, Portable took to Instagram to show off his new car, a Range Rover SUV; a Nigerian media personality, Championn, on Twitter has reacted to the singer's success and growth and has stirred reactions.

He noted that he didn't understand how Portable achieved so much success in the music industry within a year without towing the usual path his contemporaries followed.

Portable after acquiring new ride trends online as netizens query his success while comparing him to Naira Marley. Photo credit:@portablebaeby/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Championn compared Portable to Naira Marley, noting that it took the Shepeteri king years to achieve the success the Zazu has been able to accord himself within a year.

See Championn's post comparing Portable to Naira Marley that sparked conversations online:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See how Nigerians reacted to the Championn's comment about Portable:

@Mukhtar9Hafeez:

"Never seen an artist without a very good talent achieve so much within a very shirt period."

@tomcruz6999:

"Naira Marley had more than this before he blew xef know fact b4 tweeting for clout."

@Cforchampionn:

"Them enjoy enjoy portable overseas? Just one feature and he will be a Grammy winner . The goat."

@Musty_dope:

"Someone deliberately decided to reside in Sango where he blew up. Would have grown lean if he had followed the wave of fame to living in Lekki and its axis, with his little money made. Plus he didn't stop hustling. Shows bere here and there. Endorsements here and there."

@GoodPikins:

"Wahala master is more strategic."

@Sensei_Esq:

"Naira marley is a property developer, car is probably not his priority, i have been to his site and one of them alone is worth over 500m."

@quduswoodfc:

"He's consistent and that works for him."

@GodsOwns004:

"Portable fit no get much financial responsibilities like Naira.

@BabyPelga:

"Money came before fame for naira, make una dey update unaselves before posting for engagements."

@Zarpisbm:

"Naira Marley had all this before he returned from UK stop capping."

DJ Chicken taunts Portable in Vvideo after Zazu crooner bought Range Rover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nigerian singer, Portable's newly acquired Range Rover has drawn a reaction from his former associate turned rival, DJ Chicken.

After the news of Portable's new fancy ride was posted on social media, DJ Chicken quickly reacted to his page.

On his Instagram stories, the disk jockey taunted Portable and claimed that he went to collect the fancy vehicle on credit.

Source: Legit.ng