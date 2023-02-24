Cassper Nyovest posted a tweet showing love to AKA's new album Mass Country after the rapper was assassinated

Cass and Supa Mega were well known for their never-ending beef that even got physical, and that's why the post was shocking for some people

Mega's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, didn't take the post well, as they claimed it was useless for Cassper to show love to their fave after his tragic passing

Cassper Nyovest showed love to AKA after the assassinated rapper's new album Mass Country dropped on February 24.

Cassper Nyovest joined AKA's fans in celebrating the release of 'Mass Country'. Image: @akaworldwide and @casspernyovest

The two rappers were infamous for the never-ending feud that had them throwing major shade at each other on social media. The beef didn't end online, as eNCA reported in 2015 that Supa Mega slapped Cass at a nightclub.

According to News24, things got crazy again between Mega and Mufasa in 2022 when they were booked at the same event. Cassper wanted to get physical, but security pulled the pair apart.

However, it seems like AKA's death made Cassper realise that life is too short to hold grudges, as he sent his condolences to the Forbes family. Cass also recently promoted Supa Mega's latest album, Mass Country, in a Twitter post. Mufasa wrote:

"Happy Mass Country Day!!! Big love to the Megacy!!!"

AKA's fans blast Cassper Nyovest after he showed love to Supa Mega's new album Mass Country

@SolomonTheFixer said:

"Showing love to someone when they are gone is useless. Next time try to do better, chief."

@PontshoMatabog1 shared:

"They only love you're when you dead."

@CullMobb posted:

"Cassper, please ignore all these negative comments. Spread love to the Megacy."

@msasujnr wrote:

"If only you were this humble when he was alive."

@Chrisseigh_M reacted:

"Flowers when he’s dead? PR must be fired."

@botshel028 also said:

"Cass and AKA didn’t hate each other. It’s just how hip hop rivals are ✍️ It was purely for the game, and at some point they both had respect for one another! Nyovest is just showing some class and appreciation. Big ups to you, Nyovest!"

Fans divided over AKA's social media page being active

Late rapper AKA's social media accounts remain active two weeks after his death. The slain hip-hop artist's family and management team are using his handles to promote his new album, Mass Country.

A social media user divided Mzansi when he said that AKA's family and his team need to stop using his verified handle because he is no more. AKA was assassinated on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, February 10. Both his official Twitter and Instagram handles are still active.

Other netizens took to @_shwabade_'s comment section and posted mixed views. Some said the family needs to stop using the accounts after the album drops. Others disagreed, saying they must continue using AKA's handles to keep his legacy alive.

