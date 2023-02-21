Nigerian global star Burna Boy made history on February 19 with his performance at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Some of the pictures making the rounds on the internet showed Odogwu on a chill level with a top American rapper 21 Savage

Fans of the Ye crooner have gone on to gush about their fave as they long for a project from the duo

Burna Boy made history alongside Tems and Rema with their performance at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, February 19.

It marked the first time any Nigerian artist would perform at the NBA halftime show.

Burna Boy seen together with 21 Savage at the NBA All-Game Show Credit: @burnaboyram, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Some pictures circulating the internet from the event show Burna Boy hanging out with a famous American rapper, 21 Savage, at the basketball arena.

See the picture below:

Social media users react

xosmusik:

"King burna na them dey find ODG number."

obas_kuti:

"The biggest in the game not carry by sugar mommy Beyonce or sugar daddy."

savvy__savage:

"We need a song together."

mckayworld:

"Burna boy x 21 savage.. please respect our odogwu."

gre.enbacks:

"Otilo!! Burna don go!! "

yat.76tsang:

"Is like the both of them are discussing about how to make a collaboration together. "

morre1x:

"Who said Burna is not better than wizkid."

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema perform at NBA Halftime show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music stars Tems, Burna Boy and Rema received accolades from many in the online community.

This comes after all three music stars gave stellar performances at the NBA All-Star games halftime show.

Videos from the performance made the rounds on social media, and many Nigerians hailed the superstars.

Tems hangs out with Beyoncé, Jay Z at pre-Grammy brunch

Nigeria music diva Tems was among high-profile entertainers who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

Lovely videos from the event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyoncé.

The clips have since sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media, with people who pointed out Tems’ calm composure.

Source: Legit.ng