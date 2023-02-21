BBNaija star Tobi Bakre has left social media users in stitches after he was spotted in a hilarious video that made it online

The reality star, who is currently abroad, was spotted playing the role of a conductor and urging people to board his bus to the NBA All-Star game

Tobi’s video stirred mixed reactions from netizens, with many pointing out that Nigerians will always be themselves anywhere in the world

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tobi Bakre, has a humourous side that often cracks his fans and followers up online.

The Brotherhood actor, who is currently out of the country, was spotted in a hilarious video acting as a bus conductor.

BBNaija's Tobi turns bus conductor abroad. Photo: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi got into the typical ‘Naija conductor’ mode as he called on passersby to board his bus to the NBA All-Star games.

Watch the funny video as spotted online below:

Social media users react to Tobi's video

feliciaayelo said:

"We rugged well well for Naija."

lumiereafrica said:

"Tobi is a mess."

chestybaby01 said:

"You can only take a man out of naija you can take naija out of us, we are representing anywhere in the world."

bikscakes_n_events said:

"Naija blood no fit leave Naija Man."

mhiz_mharia said:

"He is a fantastic actor. I watched brotherhood yesterday he k!lled the role."

