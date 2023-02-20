Controversial Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, recently shared a photo post in which he sported a blue suit

In the collage, he placed himself side-by-side with American rapper/businessman, Jay Z in a similar look

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to share some hilarious comments about the comparison

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Freedom Atsepoyi who is better known as Mr Jollof may have unleashed the fashion police trolls on himself recently.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a collage of himself with American rapper and businessman, Jay Z.

In the photos, both men sported powder blue suits. While the rapper paired the look with a round neck white t-shirt and a pair of white sneakers.

Jollof paired his with a white turtleneck top and a pair of deep blue sneakers. Both men rocked shades with their ensembles.

Photos of the comedian and Jay z. Credit: @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mr Jollof X Jay Z: Social media users react

shev_brown:

"Low budget Itsekiri Jay Z "

montana_smalls:

"No be thesame thing who na wear na."

evansbrownnn:

"The two na USA made. (United state of Aba Vs united state of America) "

bigbirdkuti:

"Our very own DELTA SEAN CARTER "

citizen991:

"This thing way you wear na coat."

oluwa.wa:

"Lol go commot that rain coat "

willybros09:

"The prices differ sha lol"

shevmillz:

"This one na SEAN CATARRH."

Wizkid: Check out what fans are saying about singer rocking same jacket with American rapper

Nigerian fashion lovers have been buzzing with reactions over a recent comparison of Wizkid and American rapper, Roddy Ricch.

Recall Legit.ng reported how Wizkid stepped out for an event rocking a designer varsity jacket from Louis Vuitton.

Shortly after his photo went viral, another star, an American rapper, Roddy Ricch was spotted rocking the jacket which retails for N4.3 million (£7,900).

Grammy winner Tems flaunts curves in N268k designer dress

Tems is the woman of the moment and we can't help but gush over the Nigerian goddess and her beauty.

Real name Temilade Openiyi, the Grammy winner had - before her special award-winning night - attended Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch where she hung out with the likes of Jay Z.

The Free Mind hitmaker draped her jaw-dropping curves in a beautiful cutout dress that showed off her midsection. She struck different poses for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng