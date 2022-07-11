Singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been spotted together for the first time in years since rumours of their rift

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Wizkid arrived backstage and found his way to Tiwa

The music stars locked each other in a tight embrace and social media users couldn’t help but gush over the moment

It appears all is well between Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Tiwa Savage following a recent video that made it to social media.

The Nigerian superstars sparked dating rumours some years ago and they were notorious for getting extra touchy in public to the delight of their fans on social media.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage reunite in Germany. Photo: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

However, things eventually fizzled out between them with fans especially expressing disappointment on social media in 2020, when Tiwa failed to publicly celebrate Wizkid on his 30th birthday.

In the recent video, Wizkid was spotted arriving backstage at his show in Germany and he was quick to approach Tiwa who was chilling at a different spot in the room.

Upon sighting Wizkid, both music stars threw arms around each other and were locked in a tight embrace for some time.

Watch the adorable clip below:

Social media users react

abimbola_00 said:

"Love always ."

oluwakemilinda said:

"I saw him hugging tiwa ."

wrldprincecharming said:

"Everywhere Stew More love less ego ."

demmyflex_sprint

"People wey dey chill everyday,if Una like no go read Una book."

ericpage0 said:

"Lol wizkid can never get issue with woman, na una knw were una see their quarrel."

maryokonye said:

"It’s still paining her that he featured tems and not her."

fabulosgloria

"Were they vexing for each other before? Una don come again."

gr8emmy_ said:

"People should stop instigating what never existed. Thank you."

Tiwa Savage thrills Toronto fans with old hits

Still in a related story about the singer, Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage gave some of her best-ever performances as she shut down Toronto, Canada.

Tiwa, before her performance, said she had so many hit songs that she does not know what next to do.

She went on to perform some of her hit love songs like Kele Kele Love, Love Me, among others. The concert, which took place at the Longboat Hall, saw Nigerian-Canadian sensational act Dice Ailes join Tiwa on stage.

Source: Legit.ng