It is arguable that the Afrobeat maetro Wizkid is one of the biggest musical exponents ever out of Nigeria and a global phenomenon that should be studied and emulated

Many young musicians wish daily to grow and develop into such a phenomenon as Wizzy, especially those who don't come from a privileged background like a Davido or a Fireboy DML

As a young musician who doesn't come from a privileged background that can support and finance your dream as a musician, it is usually 10 times harder for you to succeed

Music is a very expensive venture to go into now, though it's also quite lucrative; Legit.ng in this article has highlighted five tips young artists can emulate from Wizkid and use to survive

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Every musician and singer has their own path, and what works for Wizkid might not particularly be the perfect fit for all models.

However, the truth about Wizkid's success is that it can be mirrored to an extent, so far you're ready to do the work, and it is actually glaring that the creativity and talent for it is actually deposited in your being.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted 5 tips that every young musician must learn from Wizkid if they want to succeed as an entertainer. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Below are the five tips every young musician and artist can learn from Wizkid, and may the divine grace of the almighty find you and reward your effort:

1. Growth is key:

The Wizkid that sang 'Holla at your boy' is different from the Wizkid that sang 'Essence'. Big Wiz evolved significantly when he dropped his second studio album, 'Ayo'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, it was in 'Made in Lagos' the evolution became fully apparent. The "Superstar" album is a completely different body of work from "Made in Lagos". As a young musician, allow yourself to grow.

Know what works for you while also consciously trying to evolve, don't make a complete switch at once that would make your core followers and fans lose connection with you, something like what Adekunle Gold did.

You should always make sure you are growing and evolving.

2. Leave your comfort zone:

Wizkid became famous when he got signed to the EME music label. He could have stayed in the comfort zone of a label, but he decided to leave in 2013.

And we all know the financial power a record label has compared to being independent. Be ready to leave your comfort zone.

Always try to push your craft to the next level. However, it doesn't have to be done with animosity.

3. Build a relationship with your fans:

Big Wiz's fanbase Wizkid FC is today one of the largest and most active fanbases in the world. And this is based on one attribute, which is that Wizzy has stayed true to his identity all through his career.

He has a strong connection with his fans, he has been able to build a good relationship with them.

4. Don't be afraid to expand:

Wizkid didn't stop growing. His music has taken him across the world. He has won prestigious awards for his music.

He has continually learnt to infuse new sounds and functionality with his own style. Some don't work out well, but that's part of the process. Don't stop trying, it is a unique skill of winners.

5. Be Yourself: Don't try to be like Wizkid:

Learn from Wizkid's personality, and his music, and create your own path. He has never actually been the loudest or even the most popular from the start.

However, he has always tried to stay true to himself. Big Wiz has never been one that seeks public validation, while he has stayed ultra-competitive.

Video of Wizkid vibing to Rexxie’s song in his Bentley trends, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally famous Afrobeat maestro, Wizkid continues to pepper the gram with more clips of himself vibing to songs by the producer, Rexxie.

The latest clip is coming just days after the 'Essence' crooner shared a post on his Insta-story noting that the line "Abi kin pe Rexxie" was stuck in his head.

The now famous line was used by Naira Marley on the hit song 'Abracadabra' which was produced by Rexxie.

Source: Legit.ng