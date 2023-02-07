Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again in the news over his statements in a recent interview

While speaking with media personality, Timi Agbaje, Portable revealed that he would reach the peak of his career once he wins a Grammy

Not stopping there, the Zazu Zeh crooner added that he would also love to sing with top musician Asa

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, caused an online buzz after speaking on his plan to win a Grammy and to have a song with Asa.

The Zazu Zeh crooner revealed these and more while speaking during an interview with media personality, Timi Agbaje.

In the video snippet of the interview posted online, Portable was asked what feat he could achieve that would make him believe he has reached the peak of his career.

Portable speaks on collaborating with Asa, winning Grammy. Photos: @portablebaeby, @asaofficial

In response to that, Portable noted that if he is being honest, he would like to win a Grammy Award for the category of Best Artiste in Africa.

He said:

“Make I no lie you, na to collect Grammy, Best Artiste for Africa. That Ika of Africa, I wan use am collect that award.”

According to Portable, he wants the international award and not the local ones that people pay for. He then went ahead to ask if all his counterparts could sing in a live band or if they could sing good songs and praise God.

I want to sing with Asa - Portable

The Zazu Zeh crooner was then asked to name a female Nigerian singer he would love to sing with. In response to Agbaje’s question, Portable admitted that he would like to have a song with Asa.

He said:

Ah, omo dem plenty o, but make I no lie you, I like Asa.”

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react as Portable reveals interest in singing with Asa and winning a Grammy

demo__uk:

"The outro Alakori sanwo."

donrabtob:

"Asa or Asa Asika?"

virtuousi:

"This man was going to reveal industry secrets in less than a minute."

duchess_3:

"We are winning this Grammy by fire by force."

itssh0la:

"Portable sef no small."

victoradewale_:

"I love @portablebaeby and i believe the collaboration with Asa is possible"

_____ayotomiwa:

"You no like Terry G."

_asakeh:

"How do you want to collaborate with Asa??? Portable how???."

Portable storms street to share food to residents

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, recently had fans hailing him after taking to the streets to share food.

The Zazu Zeh crooner and his team stormed the streets with many bags of food items to give to the people.

Portable and his team of ladies tried to give out the bags of food in an orderly manner to the people but they were soon bombarded by the large crowd.

