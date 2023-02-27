Nollywood actor Sunday Bankole has heavily clamped down on those painting him in a negative light in the entertainment industry

The actor addressed people ‘broke shaming’ him while bragging about the amount he has invested in the Yoruba movie industry

Bankole’s post sparked mixed reactions from his fans and fellow colleagues in the online community

Nollywood actor Sunday Bankole in a recent Instagram post set the records straight after some trolls came for him on social media.

The actor accused colleagues in the industry of being behind the Instagram accounts trolling him over an opinion he shared earlier on.

Actor Sunday Bankole addresses 'broke shamers' over his investment in film industry. Photo: @sundaybankola_100percent

Source: Instagram

Bankole said the trolls questioned his investments in the movie industry and submitted that he hasn’t spent as much as one naira to put out projects.

The displeased actor, however, made it clear that he has spent more than N40 million since he joined the Yoruba section of Nollywood.

Bankole mentioned that he has equipment worth millions, adding that he can boast of veteran and upcoming acts who have featured in his projects and gotten paid from his pocket.

He also challenged naysayers to make enquiries about the fees of colleagues who have been featured in his film productions.

Watch him speak below:

Sunday Bankole's rant video sparks reactions

opeyemi_arike said:

"Even me wey be small producer I know how much I don spend Abeg free them."

ayoka_sanmori said:

"Even me wey be small producer I know how much I don spend first movie me 2013 i spend 1.5million even sold some of my prosperity all in the mane of ki ise ma break hmmm it’s well o."

modupeoreofficial said:

"Egbon! You no need all this jare just leave them make them Dey talk their rubbish."

bekkahtorinle said:

"Just leave those people…they think shooting a movie is like shooting a skit…even those skits cost alot of money and effort…let them continue to talk plenty….if them put them for camera now..na soso clap and smile them go Dey do."

tolaolajiire said:

"Why you dey stress yourself bro ? 40m na 100b dollars for their eyes."

billyque_b said:

"Ore mi .. why are u stressing urself ‍♂️‍♂️ ignore the noise n focus on ur movement jare."

