A trending video on social media captured the moment a group of individuals participated in a question-and-answer session

The host asked about Nigeria’s capital and one of the respondents who is also a fan of Wizkid’s music mentioned Lagos

The video has since sparked hilarious reactions from netizens with some people saying Wizkid should take the blame for the mixup

Singer Wizkid no doubt put Nigeria on the map with his music and this explains why some people’s knowledge of the country is from his songs.

Just recently, a viral video captured the moment a group of individuals participated in a question and answer session.

Wizkid's fan sparks funny reactions. Phto: @wizkidayo/@wizkidsource

Source: UGC

A host who was throwing questions at respondents had asked about the capital of Nigeria.

Respondents had the opportunity to write their answers on a board before revealing them to ascertain if they were wrong or right.

However, one of the respondents hilariously sang Wizkid’s song and proceeded to reveal Lagos as his answer.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

ftargetofficial said:

"Some of them abroad even think Africa is a country ."

iam_ak.ne said:

"WizKid fans mumu everywhere even in a different diaspora."

iam__2much said:

"Weray go use made in Lagos ."

jimancipation said:

"It’s how that one was confidently singing ‘Reckless’ ."

shugaextrovert said:

"WIZKID Fans mumu even in Diasporal."

kleb.fx said:

"Is the song and kilonshele for me ."

Source: Legit.ng