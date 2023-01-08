Nigerian musician, Bella Shmurda, has opened up about former Marlian label artist, Mohbad

In the interview with media personality, Chude, Bella revealed that the singer almost took his own life due to the issues with the label

Many internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to commend Bella for speaking out

Bella Shmurda's recent interview with media personality, Chude, has got social media users buzzing with reactions.

In October of 2022, Mohbad took to social media to accuse his former record label members of physically assaulting him, a claim which went viral online.

Photos of the singers. Credit: @bella_shmurda, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Amidst news of Mohbad's estranged relationship with Naira Marley, Bella revealed that the singer attempted suicide at some point.

Recounting the incident, he said the singer's girlfriend walked in on him sitting on the window in an attempt to jump off.

Bella went on to reveal that despite this and the singer even suffering from hypertension, the label maintained that nothing was going on.

Watch the video below:

Internet users commend Bella Shmurda for speaking out on Mohbad's issue

biiggbattygyal:

"Really hope mohbah is okay, love his music "

_m.a.k.k.y:

"Naira marley no try sha."

abimbola_audrey:

"one thing Ahmed is going to do is talk."

bisola_sugarplum:

"Bella is a true friend . Thanks for speaking up and easing Mohbad all he was going through."

happinessraphael:

"Get yourself a friend like bella!!!"

dear_meemah:

"It’s his honesty and boldness for me."

