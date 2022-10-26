Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda stirs funny reactions with a reply he gave to a fan that said he couldn't find his song on a music streaming platform

Bella was caught by surprise when a Nigerian fan asked him during an Instagram live session where he could listen to his songs because he couldn't find them on Apple Music

The musician also revealed during an IG session that he is set to drop his debut 15-track album and had to field funny questions from his audience

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda recently stirred funny reactions online with the reply he gave to a fan who said he couldn't find his songs on Apple Music.

The singer recently held an Instagram live session; he interacted with his fans and revealed that he was set to release his debut 15-track album.

Bella Shmurda stirs reactions online because of his mannerism during a recent IG live session. Photo credit: @bella_shmurda/@wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

However, during the live session, one fan asked Bella where he could listen to his songs because he couldn't find them on the streaming platform Apple Music.

The singer finding the question funny, replied to the fan, telling him to go and buy the apple fruit, then take a bite from it and place it to his ears, and all his songs would automatically start playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the hilarious interaction between Bella Shmurda and his fan below:

See some of the comments that Bella Shmurda's reply to a fan in a video generated online:

@veevyann_001:

"Is Bella married?"

@badmansea:

"Bella to the world."

@silvaaar28:

"Bella is foolish."

@tunde_teemoney:

"15 Album or 15 tracks Bella Ma pa mi na."

@bherryblast:

"Omo this guy Dey sing……To hell with person wey talk say Bella no deh sing ooo."

@adehstarr:

"Wetin Bella Smoke before he do this IG live."

"I used to have money, but I rushed things": Bella Shmurda on becoming broke and spending lavishly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that Bella Shmurda broke into the music industry and started making a lot of money, and how most of his cash was spent on living a lavish lifestyle.

In a video, the singer revealed that he used to have a lot of money but rushed things. He continued by saying that he kept buying things that eventually turned out to be useless.

The singer also disclosed that he used to have about ten of his friends living in his house for free, and he bought multiple cars just for them to be able to move around.

Source: Legit.ng