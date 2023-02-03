Singer Bella Shmurda has heaped praises on his colleague and friend Mohbad who recently fulfilled his promise to him

Bella Shmurda took to his Twitter handle to share a screenshot of the credit alert he received as Mohbad sent him N2m

This has stirred reactions from netizens as many applauded Mohbad, who recently left Marlian label, for his nice gesture

It is no longer news that Nigerian singers Bella Shmurda and Mohbad have bonded well like brothers from the same mother after the latter left Naira Marley’s Marlian’s label.

Shortly after Naira Marley flaunted his 10th mansion, his former signee Mohbad blessed his colleague Bella Shmurda with N2 million days after promising to do so.

Bella Shmurda hailed Mohbad over the birthday gift. Credit: @bellashmurda @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Bella Shmurda, who couldn’t hide his excitement, took to his Twitter page to flaunt the credit alert he received.

“My bruda @iammohbad just credited me My birthday gift God bless ur pocket my gee Anybody tackle u takulaya,” Bella Shmurda wrote in his caption."

See his tweet below including the screenshot of the credit alert:

Netizens react as Mohbad gifts Bella Shmurda N2m

See some of the reactions below:

governmentproperty21:

"Haha since that time? Abi e Dey save am for piggy vest? Bella no send am back o."

africateensp:

"Wow this is so interesting ❤️❤️."

chinedu._:

"It's the takulaya for me Is that igbosounds igbo."

quillababi:

"Who will credit me bayii ?? God I see what you’re doing for other."

mr__landlordd:

"Talk & do na mohbad I dey talk abt."

__funkygold:

"For last time where una dey see money ?"

ella_.pretty:

"Na this kind friend person need."

_sandra_doll:

"I love their friendship.. it’s so cute."

dhaisyyy_:

"Oppression o kuku ni pawa lagbara olorun."

Mohbad vows to gift Bella Smurda N2m

Legit.ng reported how Mohbad expressed his appreciation to Bella for being a good friend on his social media page and left talking.

The music star explained that a friend like Bella Shmurda is hard to find. Not stopping there, he also promised to gift him N2 million for his birthday.

He shared a video of Bella Shmurda and accompanied it with a caption that reads:

“A friend like you is hard to find, I owe you N2m for your birthday.”

Source: Legit.ng