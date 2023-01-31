Popular Nigerian social media blogger and promoter Tunde Ednut delivered his knowledge of how he thinks an upcoming artist can stand out in the music industry

The sensational media personality believes that it takes more than one’s mentor or Idolo to make an artist blow and remain relevant

Tunde Ednut went on to explain the important steps an upcoming musician can follow if they want to remain known and relevant

Popular Nigerian blogger and one-time Afro-rap artist released a note to upcoming artists on how to make it in the highly competitive industry.

The timely social media influencer took to social media to make a post on what music newbies should know before driving their songs down people’s s throats.

Nigerian social media blogger Tunde Ednut Credit: @mazitundednut

Source: Instagram

According to Tunde, Wizkid and Burnaboy have signed talented individuals in the past, but they were not able to turn these artists into household names.

Tunde wants upcoming artists to know that what will make their talent sell and stand the test of time amidst other undeniable voices in the country is the fan base they build online, not any idolo.

In Tunde Ednut’s words:

"A true fan is one who supports your music hustle with his time, data, money, and emotional investment. For example, the WIZKID FC, OUTSIDERS, AND 30BGs are strong supporters of their idolos. What will guarantee that you last and prosper in this business is your FANBASE. Not any idolo. There are many artists in Nigeria with BIG SONGS, but they will never be able to have a fanbase that supports their careers. They will only have moments, and never a movement.The goal should be to build a fanbase so one can sell different products and experiences. It is better to channel your energy into things you can control." Tunde Ednut's words in part.

Look at his post below

See how netizens reacted to Tunde Ednut’s pep talk on making it in the music industry

ayomidate:

"No provoke God everything gonna be fine bro.❤️"

jeydsnl_:

" All my hopes on God❤️❤️ in God alone ❤️❤️❤️❤️ the journey continues.✌️"

myselfdefense_ng:

" I don’t know why I don’t believe in destiny helper as the only way to blow some people put so much hope on destiny helper thing that they forget the real hustle. Stop waiting for someone to help you cross the road you’ve all it takes to cross the d*mn road yourself."

mrpresidennnt:

"Amazing write up but he forgot to mention the most important element which is GRAACE OF GOD!!! Fan base or not, when the grace of God activate for your life your movement will be unstoppable. Always pray for grace."

official_revoltx:

"STARBOY no be God keep working if he go help you he go help ."

Source: Legit.ng