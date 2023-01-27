Nigerian socialite, Laura Ikeji, recently aired her concerns about the country’s healthcare system on social media

The celebrity warned netizens not to fall sick in present times because most of the good doctors have relocated abroad

Laura’s post soon went viral and a number of netizens shared their thoughts on what she had to say

Popular Nigerian socialite, Laura Ikeji, has expressed worry about the country’s healthcare system and has advised people not to fall sick.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Laura shared a post explaining why she feels people should not fall sick in this present Nigeria.

According to her, most of the good doctors have relocated abroad, aka Japa, while those who are left are already processing their papers.

Laura Ikeji told Nigerians not to fall sick now because most good doctors have relocated. Photos: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Laura then advised netizens to instead get their voters’ cards and vote for the man who will make things better.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She wrote:

“Pls don’t get sick in this present Nigeria o. Most of the good doctors have japa’d. The ones still here are trying to get their papers. Get ur pvc, vote the man that can bring our doctors back.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Laura Ikeji’s post about doctors who have relocated abroad

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"They have left us with native doctors n herbalists in the hospital."

queenibiam:

"No lies."

wowtvafrika_ent:

"True o, ur rite madam being sick should be the last thing in this era."

caramelcathyy:

"There are 5 presidential candidates. We will vote either one with a pvc."

buksymayor07:

"Good talk"

babzz______:

"You nailed it on this point. If you're reading this, try as much as possible to adequately and importantly take good care of yourself. Drink water very well, take enough fruits if you have enough money, watch what you eat and most importantly, give yourself peace of mind in all things. Don't allow anyone/anything stress you. Nigeria has made almost 90% of her citizens drained in all aspect, and for you to help yourself, the best is to have time for your health in all ramifications. I will see you this time next year and many more yearsin peace and sound health…"

mama_eandrea:

"Who are you saying we should vote? Be specific no time again for this kind of talks. As for me and my household PO we stand."

naija_origin:

"Please be specific. Tell your fans to vote for Peter Obi. Period"

chinweo_esq:

"Do not vote the ones that use only foreign doctors and will never see any need to improve our healthcare."

dr._tchiks:

"Every bloody day, Doctors are assaulted and now you are telling people that they shouldn’t fall sick like how?? Are the doctors remaining in Nigeria bad?? How can you say that when doctors put their lives on the line to save lives? Not every bad condition can be salvaged but we still do our best. It’s not just about the doctors talk about the unavailability or malfunctioning of hospital facilities and equipments that these doctors will use to treat. On this matter, I strongly disagree with you."

Laura Ikeji on why she posts videos without makeup

Laura Ikeji is not one to cower when it comes to online bullying and she recently reminded internet users!

The social media influencer had earlier posted a video of her bare face and as though anticipating the trolling that would follow, captioned the video:

"Let the curses begin".

Source: Legit.ng