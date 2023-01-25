Nollywood actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has gone on to inform his fans and anybody else who cares to know his present love life as he revisits the past

The controversial actor shared a mushy picture of himself with his newfound lover as he went down memory lane

Yomi showed appreciation to his new lover and went on to give an account of some of the horrible things he claimed his ex did to tarnish his image

Nollywood actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has flaunted his new lover months after a messy divorce from baby mama Grace Jimoh.

Showing off his new lover in a video shared on social media, the actor recounted how his ex-girlfriend almost ruined his life with ‘lies’.

Yomi Fabiyi shows off new woman Credit: @yomifabiyi

Source: Twitter

In Yomi Fabiyi's words:

"Listen to the lyrics, it is passing some vital messages. Criminal defamation and terrible lies would have ended my career if it hadn't been for God.That is not what you use womanhood for. Age is no excuse for being extremely wicked and devilish, this person has dated men far older than me. If I wasn't smart enough, there were back-to-back lies, evil, and plots to bring me down from her at the height of my storm.Only if I made a single mistake.But no way you will talk or explain some loose lives won't want to pick holes. They just want you down. Agents of darkness.I NEVER RAISED A FINGER ON ANY PARTNER IN MY LIFE, INCLUDING THIS GIRL, but it's all over blogs and media that I beat her to the point of forced labour (beat a 9-month pregnant lady, how evil can that be)?" Yomi's words in part."

Look at Yomi Fabiyi’s post below

Netizens react to Yomi Fabiyi’s post

adunni_ade58:

"U people insulting yomi ..... i didn’t see u on peter page insulting him ooo..... let the babe enjoy the love while it last biko Abi who no dey chop breakfast."

thrift_by_bewa1:

"All of these has gone to rest did you not direct her latest movie and she also attended your academy graduation, una just Dey confuse us."

bec_kytrend:

"Na that girl wey still run after you I blame,she obviously don’t have sense…..The mistake has happened,It has happen,don’t understand why she find it so difficult to move on still attaching her beautiful self around you,God forbid bad thing. U get luck say na that kind mumu wanna be babe u try that nonsense with oo. U for no see that pikin again,carry me go anywhere,Sebi na person wey u see u go follow so case…Oponu,oni epistle isonu."

cornerstonebabs:

"Everything you said I support, but this post is not needed. Keep your private life private..We shouldn't even know whom u dating now, on the low key bro..You am elite."

simplejossy:

"I thought you have outgrown all this 'ejo wewe' Yomi. Pls move on, you don't need all these. You are not the first person to have issues with his baby mama and you won't be the last. Rest in Jesus name!"

oluwadamilola_esq:

"The fear of man is the beginning of wisdom."

Yomi Fabiyi reveals identity of those behind Gistlover

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi in a series of Instagram posts confirmed speculations about those behind the controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover.

The movie star in his post claimed that the blog is ran by a group of people in the entertainment industry.

Fabiyi, said a top actress, two female movie stars based abroad and one actor all work behind the scenes of the blog.

Source: Legit.ng