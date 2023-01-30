Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season four winner, Mercy Eke, made an open declaration to her creator

The reality TV queen took to Twitter to describe how she desires to be perceived this year on monetary matters

Mercy’s bold request for her finances to be associated with blood money stirred reactions from netzines with many on her side

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija superstar Mercy Eke took her fans by surprise with a recent disclosure of her financial dreams for the year.

In a post made on Twitter, the reality TV queen made her desires clear for the year’s cash flow.

Pictures of BBNaija superstar Mercy Eke Credit: @official_mercy eke

Source: Instagram

According to Mercy, she wants her money to come in such a way that when she displays it, people will think she has done blood money.

In BBNaija Mercy’s words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"This year, I want people to think I did blood money so help me, God."

Look at BBnaija Mecry’s tweet

Fans and netizens join in agreement with BBnaija Mercy’s desires

@edino4life:

"You are the realest.... So much talents.. you killed shanty town."

@sexyweffizzy:

"Abi ooo, cox nothing never talk for your matter so let them think whatever they want. Yeye people."

@smilesboss:

". God's blessings is always like that, when it happens, it's beyond human comprehension."

@Divinefhavor:

"I claim it too in JESUS Name. AMEN!!!. I really miss you when my Twitter account was suspended for over a year."

@stargyalduchess:

"Lmao This is my honest prayer! So help me God!!! Amen ! From our mouth’s to God’s ear!"

@vi_nala:

"How is that even a real prayer? God cannot answer that one abeg."

Phyna slams troll who mocked her for not being a mother

Season 7 BBNaija housemate and hype priestess, Josephina Otabor better known as Phyna got in an ugly online exchange with a Twitter troll who called her an abortionist.

The ladies also added that as hard workers, they are not mates with those who sleep in different hotels every night to be able to afford their lifestyle.

Even though the video eventually ended with the ladies urging everyone to do what works for them, they already passed their message across.

Source: Legit.ng