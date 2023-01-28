Beyond his successful career as a singer, Portable is a proud daddy of boys and he recently showed off his kids

The Zazu crooner showed off his boys from his first wife and refused to share a photo of his newest baby from his second wife

While many people gushed over the post regardless, others asked inevitable questions

Popular fast rising act Portable has sparked reactions on social media as he got into his daddy mode.

The Zazu crooner after showing off his first wife Bewaji recently, decided to show off their two sons.

Portable stirs reactions as he shows off sons Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Portable shared several photos of his boys tied in their robes as they stood in front of the numerous frames decorating his sitting room.

In his caption, the singer thanked God for coming through for him as he gushed over his son and kids.

However, Portable's newest child with his second wife who allegedly cheated on him was missing in the post.

"Oluwa Let my tomorrow better pass today Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have From tenant to Landlord Nothing we want wey God Never Do Alhamdulilahi ZAzuu Wonderful Kids @ogo_anobi_jesu @iyanuoluwa420 IKA Family @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi."

See post below:

Nigerians react to Portable's post

iambimpeakintunde:

"God Bless them "

buzymind_lfc:

"You’re indeed one of the best musician in the industry. Keep winning ❤️"

_a.d.e.s.h.e.w.a:

"Nike art gallery no do pass this one "

kemiite:

"Your last born wey you must born nko?? Zazzu no be so now"

chez_annah:

"It’s the boy resemblance with his dad for me ❤️zazu zeh."

eunicemikel:

"Ur family never complete nah dr zeh abeg wey ur 3 Son and baby mama pic "

badboy_kolapo:

"Why frame plenty like that?"

folly_the_demo:

"But all this pikin no resemble portable , ish ish okay portable dey play."

officialmich93l:

"Handsome kids but wait you dey sell frame "

Portable gushes over 1st wife in loved-up video after 2nd wife cheated on him

Portable was dealt a huge blow by his second wife after she reportedly cheated on him.

This pushed the singer back to his first wife Bewaji who according to him, has been a real woman since day one.

In the video shared on his page, Portable lovingly teased his shy wife as he maintained her place as 'Mama Zeh' after him.

