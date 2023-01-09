As much Davido might not be doing much music at the moment, the king of content as he is usually alluded to be, just can't stay out of the news

One of Davido's closest allies, his manager Asa Asika recently stirred emotions online as he shares a post that hints about the imminent return of the OBO back to the music scene fully

Asa in his tweet gave praises to God for all he's been able to achieve with the DMW boss in music while noting that he was excited about what the future holds for them

Asa Asika, the famous music manager to international Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Davido has got people talking with a tweet he shared online.

The music manager noted in his comment online that was grateful for how far he had come with Davido and how much they've achieved together.

Davido's manager, Asa Asika sparks emotion online with a comment he dropped online hinting at the imminent comeback of the singer fully as he returns to the studio. Photo credit:@asaasika

Asika revealed in his tweet that he was recently lying in bed just watching different sorts of videos of Davido and all he could say was 'God is the greatest'.

He then went on to hint that it was time for him and his boss, Davido to get back to work as he can't wait to see what the future holds for them.

See Asa Asika's post hinting about the imminent return of Davido fully back to the music scene:

Nigerians react to Asa Asika's post hinting about Davido's return to the music scene

@RabsonLee:

"Help us Tell him we miss him, his music, his vibes and all the Cruise he has been serving us. Help us Thank him forever loved."

@LEWINSKl:

"We are more than excited! send davido all our love."

@classicse01:

"This march y'all should go get a good and tight sound system, bud and pods, earpiece and headsets. Cause this march!!!! E go too choke!"

@IDM_001

"Buckle up do your promotion job, @davido go always deliver on a norms na for you to promote the masterpiece well @Davido has a Grammy waiting although he doesn’t need it to be greatest of all time but we need to keep them shut forever. All hail king."

@IFElove94222669:

"Just leak something for us Abeg, cuz E be like say naa @KizzDaniel and @rugerofficial, alone they this industry for now."

@manuel261030bg:

"Abeg make una work we wan hear new jam."

@FkayMooh:

"We miss him and all of you, march we feast!!"

@AyoLademi

"More strength and grace to you Asa and be extension Davido and the rest of the team. Looking forward to more art and wholesomeness!"

Clips of Chris Brown singing a Davido’s song and speaking Yoruba trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip of American singer Chris Brown singing a song he did with Davido during a performance at a show in Texas has gone viral.

The U.S. pop singer in the trending clip caught the attention of many Nigerians when he was heard and seen performing with some Yoruba lyrics.

The song Chris Brown sang was a track off Davido's second studio album, ABT. Many netizens in reaction to the track noted that the song and the OBO's sophomore album are hugely underrated.

