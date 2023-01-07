Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a clip of Chris Brown performing a song that Davido featured him on

In the clip, during Chris Brown's performance, he was heard speaking Yoruba and this has stirred emotions online as people hail Davido for his influence on Afrobeat globally

Breezy in the viral clip was seen dancing and thrilling the audience at his show as sang in Yoruba with so much smooth finesse

A video clip of American singer Chris Brown singing a song he did with Davido during a performance at a show in Texas has gone viral.

The U.S. pop singer in the trending clip caught the attention of many Nigerians when he was heard and seen performing the doing with some Yoruba lyrics.

A video performance of Chris Brown singing Davido's song and speaking Yoruba goes viral. Photo credit:@davido/@akpraisemedia

The song Chris Brown sang was a track off Davido's second studio album, ABT. Many netizens in reaction to the track noted that the song and the OBO's sophomore album are hugely underrated.

Breezy during the performance showed off his dancing and singing skills to a level of so much thrill to the fans.

Watch the viral clip of Chris Brown performing Davido's song and singing in Yoruba:

See how Nigerians reacted to the clip of Chris Brown singing Davido's song and speaking Yoruba

@BassCommy:

"This song was so underrated eh."

@ThyFealadire:

"Shey you wan test man. Omo na Die oo.You wan test this. I go be your guy."

@callmesambee:

"Twitter people really made us look down on Davido's album lotta classics on there."

@@wazO_01:

"Easiest language to learn on earth, is YORUBA WA."

@Afeez311600641:

"And 30BG said Davido dosent do gum body. But he pack Chris and young tug."

@dohtunn

"Davido has promoted the culture and will continue to do so!."

@gbanie_j

"DAVIDO is just a special breed in the music industry..."

@gbolahan93

"Y'all that claimed this album was mid should be ashame."

Davido brags after a song he co-wrote for Chris Brown in 2019 breaks new world record

Meanwhile, legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian music superstar, Davido, gushed over his latest achievement as one of his old works got international recognition.

The Stand Strong crooner took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a song he co-wrote for American superstar Chris Brown in 2019, Under the Influence.

The song has gone on to become the most Shazamed song on the planet, and Davido is proud of the latest achievement.

