Actor Yul Edochie has found a way to get his fans and other Nigerians angry with yet another post on Instagram

The actor shared a video where he gave tips on how to be and remain happy, with a keynote being grateful for what one has

Nigerians did not waste time in dragging the actor as many people noted that he has to be unhappy to keep coming on social media

According to Yul Edochie, being grateful for what one has is the first step to being happy in life.

The actor said this in a video on his Instagram page and he added that looking for what one doesn't have is the fastest route to unhappiness.

Yul Edochie shared his take on gratitude. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul's video however did not sit well with a lot of Nigerians who reminded him that he did not stay grateful for his wife May, and their four kids, and that's why he ended up with Judy Austin as his second wife.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians drag Yul Edochie

pambokubs7:

"Were you grateful for the family God gave you....rest man."

salma_boo896:

"My advice to u today yul is act what u preach...if u were happy with what u had u would not have eyes another man's wife...your greed for what you don't have has brought you to this juncture...so advice yourself first before coming to form motivational speaker."

umezuche:

" Can you imagine this funny man......i guess d grateful act needs to start from you appreciating your wife MAY firstly and be grateful to her before coming to encourage the general public."

its_ozioma:

"How can an unhappy Man give me insights on how to be happy."

pattygwu:

"Keep encouraging yourself all for public view. Secret of happiness from a man whose home is in disarray. This is another kevel of depression."

manso_arrey:

"Look at who is talking? Were you grateful for May your wife?"

priceless_priscilla1:

"Na lie, e pain you say may no wish you happy birthday."

May Edochie gets dragged for shunning hubby Yul on 41st birthday

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was in the news as he celebrated his 41st birthday on Saturday, January 7.

While many of Yul’s colleagues and family members including his 2nd wife Judy Austin took to social media to celebrate him, his first wife May, however, drew attention to herself for not acknowledging him online.

May’s action has sparked different reactions from her fans and followers as many expressed their displeasure.

Source: Legit.ng