Davido's manager, Asa Asika got Nigerians talking when he shared his opinion about the 5 best albums out of the country

Asa listed some of the evergreen albums from the country as he put 9ice's Gongo as the number one on the list despite not understanding the Yoruba language

As expected, one of Davido's albums also made the list and Nigerians have reacted differently to his choices

The debate of the best albums ever in Nigeria's history will continue to be a controversial one, and Davido's manager, Asa Asika, brought it to the fore once again.

Asa, who is a music head, listed his five favourite albums ever and caused an uproar online.

Asa Asika names his best Nigerian album ever. Credit: @asasika @9iceofficial

The talents manager put 9ice's hugely successful album, Gongo Aso, on the number one spot despite not speaking Yoruba and Davido's A Good Time made it to the list.

Check out his list below:

Gongo Aso by 9ice (don't speak Yoruba) You Know My P by Naeto C, A Good Time by Davido, The Journey by Sean Tizzle, and Mushin2Mohits by Wande Coal.

He urged his followers not to come for him because it was just his personal opinion.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Asa Asika's tweet

Social media users have shared mixed reactions about Asa's best-ever album tweet, most of them disagree with him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kellyquan31

"1. Made in Lagos, 2. Superstar, 3. Grass 2 grace 2baba, 4. Get squared, 5. Made in Lagos again , that album no be any small pikin mate except you get both ear and English problem."

Oluyinkaaa:

"Can never forget Mi2 by MI."

Majesty__official:

"He said "my favourite", are you people him??? All these FC's sef. Must everyone have the same preference?? Y'all should mention your own."

_Omo_tola_ni_"

"This guy no well, you no fit put your Oga album for number one."

MissRozapepper:

"A GOOD TIME redefined the Nigerian music industry. It Exposed our music and culture to the western world. God bless Davido for that classic!"

Iamdavidprince:

"Bro I just wonder the same way people underrate Game Over album of the century, day in day out."

