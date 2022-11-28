Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-fuji singer Asake recently got people talking online, as an old of him roaming the streets of Lekki goes viral

Afro street musician was seen in the throwback clip drinking while socialising with some Okada riders, and at some point, he hopped on one of the bikes and rode off

Nigerians couldn't help but react to the video as they hailed the singer for his street credibility and influence

A viral old video of fast-rising Nigerian singer Asake recently drew a lot of attention online, where the singer showed his street credibility.

Though the viral clips are throwback images, Asake could be seen gulping down a bottle of big stout while socialising with some people on the street of Lekki.

An old video of Nigerian singer Asake riding on an Okada in Lagos sparks emotions. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut

After the singer was done socialising with some people, he was later seen hopping on an Okada as he rode off with a host of other bikers following him.

The video has stirred reactions online as netizens hailed the Omo Ope crooner's true street credibility, noting that Asake in the throwback video showed a side of himself that most people don't know about him.

See the old video of Asake boarding a bike that went viral:

See how netizens reacted to an old video of Asake socialising and riding with some bikemen in Lagos:

@isokoboy12:

"Any guy wey Dey drink small stout forget it we are together."

@koffithaguru:

"Ebele super."

@vstarma:

"Life sweet for trenches if everyone is happy for you."

@icequote:

"Those bike behind are for what? Escort??"

@iamtrinityguy:

"Asake no fit walk around like this again,omo ologo koni sofo."

@___ayomie:

"Na only pocolee be my last hope for this asake concert, I go dey stream am from pocolee Snapchat."

@djvoyst:

"At the time Asake was really going hard for “Omo Ope” and thank God it paid off!!! Look at him today Ololade Mr Money."

@davidoluwapelumiokeniyi:

"ASAKE you no fit drink stout pass my people here oo. Make we try am?"

@kelly_iro22:

"Openly consuming alcohol on the streets, one thing wey sweet about bongo."

Asake trends over claim of his N70k VIP ticket, netizens react: “He want us to run into debt”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that YBNL superstar Asake is making headlines after the report on how much his Very Important Personnel (VIP) ticket would cost went viral.

According to the report on social media, Asake’s VIP ticket will cost N70k, which sparked public outrage.

The report's aftermath saw the YBNL singer trending on Twitter as many Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction at what was considered a high cost.

