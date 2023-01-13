Nigerian music youngster Rema’s hit song Calm Down continues to make waves in 2023 within and outside the country

An edited video of former US president Donald Trump miming the lyrics of the song is currently trending

The video has caught the attention of many Nigerians including celebrities, with many applauding the creativity behind it

It appears 2023 is going to be a big one for Mavin singer Rema as his hot single Calm Down continues to gain attention in and outside Nigeria.

Days after Spanish club Barcelona added the song to the background of a video of their arrival in Saudi Arabia, an edited video of former American president Donald Trump miming the lyrics of the song has stirred reactions.

Nigerians react to creative video of Trump singing Calm Down.



The video included different clips of Trump on different occasions but was carefully edited to make it look like the former president was miming it.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to edited video of Donald Trump miming Rema’s song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

drbtgar:

"Mad oh! Let’s acknowledge the fact that this took a lot of brilliance, time and effort to create. Welldone ."

ameyaw112:

"I did, but it was supposed to to be released on the night of Grammy Awards. I have to sue whoever leaked this ."

nonsky:

"Haha creativity at its finest ."

iamdikeh:

"so Donald trump don talk bum bum before ."

igbinoviaowen:

"If trump see this video, I am sure him go dey roll for ground wan use laff kill himself ."

aishaak49:

" I can’t imagine the level of patience during the creating of this. Having to watch all those videos. Kudos to the creator."

therealfemi:

"My own is where did a find Trump saying Sabi."

queenofdsun

"make dem do buhari own. I wan check something."

98serenades

"Editing easy for some people just like selling the human race easy for Eve .

doubleman__:

" Donald why ."

Rema's Calm Down set record in India

It was a dream come true for Nigerian singer, Rema as he set a new record for himself after his song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez made it to the music chart in India.

According to the details on the Indian Music Industry chart week dated 9th, January 2023, Calm Down' topped the chart as the number 1 song in India.

Rema took to his social media timeline to announce the good news to his fans and followers as he simply wrote

“Number 1 in India.”

