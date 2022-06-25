An old video has resurfaced online which captured entertainer Brodda Shaggi performing a song

Among the backup singers in the performance is the rave of the moment and 2022 YBNL signee, Asake

Several internet users have reacted to the trending video with surprise at the singer’s journey to stardom

There’s hardly anyone in Nigeria who does not know fast-rising musician, Asake.

Interestingly, while he may have been into music for a long time, the spotlight wasn’t always shining on him.

Nigerians have reacted to the video. Credit: Asake, Brodda Shaggi

Source: Instagram

A video has sighted on @gossipmilltv’s Instagram page shows that the Palazzo crooner was once q backup singer for comedian/actor, Broda Shaggi.

In the video, Shaggi is seen performing one of his comic songs and right behind him are two backup singers, one of which is Asake.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to the video

self__dawgmerit:

"God let my hustle pay one day. ❤️❤️. Life is indeed a mango."

ittumie:

"Never ever, I repeat never look down on anyone."

ghivaarh:

"Lol asake don Dey hot tey tey na una no just sabi am."

luxuryade_9ja:

"Not broad shaggy back up singer he was working with a music band so they do back up for ppl "

officialalizamani:

"GOD DEY FOR EVERYBODY ❤️"

studioboysville:

"Never give up on yourself, cause na you fit help you "

"He is such a brilliant artist": Don Jazzy hails Asake's amazing musical prowess

Veteran Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, is full of praises for popping singer, Ololade Asake.

The Mavin Records boss praised the YBNL signee and hailed his music prowess during an interesting interview with DJ BigN.

DJ BigN asked Don Jazzy about what has blown his mind in the last week and he replied that it is Ololade Asake.

He further went on to explain that the Sunga crooner impressed him. The producer said other amazing things about Asake and his unique music style.

Oyinbo lady sings Asake's PBUY latest song in video

In another development concerning Ololade Asake, Legit.ng reported that a young white lady sparked massive reactions on social media with the way she sang the YBNL star's new song.

The lady sang Asake's Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) word for word without skipping anything.

Many Nigerians who praised her wondered how she learned the lyrics so fast when they are still trying to master it.

There were those who said she won their hearts by singing a track they really love despite not being a Nigerian.

