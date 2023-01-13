Tiktok page, @triplefacee, run by two Nigerians and an Asian woman recently got social media buzzing over one of their videos

In the clip, the Asian lady is seen rocking the Meghan Trainor's Made You Look trend

In place of all the designer brands mentioned in the song, the lady sported different traditional attires

Meghan Trainor's latest hit song, Made You Look, certainly has many TikTok users getting creative with their content and one lady seems to have caught the attention of many.

Photos of the Asian woman in Nigerian attires. Credit: @triplefacee (TikTok)

Source: UGC

One of the three people behind the TikTok account, @triplefacee, recently jumped on the trend and opted for something different yet pleasant.

The Asian woman decided to represent the three major tribes in Nigeria through her traditional outfits ranging from Yoruba, and Hausa to Igbo.

Check out the video below:

Internet user compliment Asian woman in traditional Nigerian outfits

remispeaks:

"Tell me you're married to a Nigerian without telling me you're married to a Nigerian."

user5296407176667:

"We Nigerians declare you the winner of this challenge ❤️❤️❤️you rock sweetie."

PROMIISE:

"Omalicha just in case those "culture" gatemen and women from the US come for you just ignore them."

BENEDICT Madu:

"You rocked the Igbo attire best."

Alegriahugo:

"The Igbo attire is beautiful."

marybrown:

"Our wife.. you are beautiful."

mikeaalechenu:

"You are the winner of this challenge...bravoooooo."

